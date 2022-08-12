Informing about the details, DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said, "Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on Monday i.e, 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}