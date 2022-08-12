Independence Day update: DMRC bars parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations, check details here2 min read . 01:51 PM IST
However, DMRC added that the Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule on the time provided.
With the 75th Independence Day knocking the door, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on 12 August said that the parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on 14 August, 2022 till 2 pm on 15 August, 2022.
It cited security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, DMRC added that the Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule.
Informing about the details, DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said, "Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on Monday i.e, 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day."
Earlier on 11 August, the Delhi Police issued traffic advisory, in order to prevent traffic snarls or halt on the 15th of August in the national capital.
In its advisory, the Delhi Police said that the traffic will be closed for general public around Red Fort and the traffic for general public around Red Fort will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am.
Also, eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will remain closed for general traffic, the advisory stated.
Among other details, the Delhi Police said that Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles on Friday from 10 pm to 11 am on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday.
Similar diversion measure will take place in different part of the national capital, it added.
