‘I don’t know anything about Shahrukh Khan and his movie Pathaan': Assam CM1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and his film 'Pathaan' are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'.
'Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or HIS film Pathaan'', was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's curt answer to queries by reporters here on Saturday.
