Business News/ News / India/  'I don't accept this… will take legal action': Suspended WFI President Sanjay Singh on IOA ad-hoc committee
‘I don't accept this… will take legal action’: Suspended WFI President Sanjay Singh on IOA ad-hoc committee

 Livemint

The Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers.

The Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers (PTI)Premium
The Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers (PTI)

“Will first hold talks with the government and then seek legal assistance," Sanjay Singh, suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, said on the formation of the ad-hoc committee by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Singh further asserted he won the elections democratically with 40 votes out of 47 and ‘don't accept the committee’.

"I don't believe in this committee. You cannot form an ad-hoc committee without my permission. I will talk to the government about this. Will seek legal advice to save WFI and go to court if talks with govt don't work. I have won the elections democratically. I won the election with 40 votes out of 47. All the state federations are with me. So you cannot form a committee arbitrarily," Sanjay Singh told ANI on Wednesday.

The Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the WFI and also all its office-bearers. It also instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the sport's premier governing body.

Following the decision, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa has been announced as the president of the newly created ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day matters of the WFI with immediate effect, Bajwa will be assisted in running the WFI by MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar in the newly constituted ad hoc committee.

The IOA formed the ad hoc committee on Wednesday. 

India's wrestling has seen a major shift since the conclusion of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections last week.

Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president on Thursday, which caused a major disappointment among the wrestlers who were protesting against former WFI head, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

After Singh's victory in the WFI elections, emotional Sakshi broke down as she left the venue announcing her retirement from wrestling while addressing a press conference in the national capital. However, the WFI body witnessed a major twist after the Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body.

Meanwhile, the two-time World Championships medallist, Vinesh Phogat took to X, to announce that she will be returning her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award after ace wrestler Bajrang Punia also returned his Padma Shri.

Published: 28 Dec 2023, 06:21 AM IST
