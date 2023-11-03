I don't call this honest, says Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on discount offers

Amid frequent complains of misleading discounts on food delivery application Zomato, CEO Deepinder Goyal admitted that discounts offered on the platform are not real

Amid the long-running debate questioning the reality of big discounts on food delivery platforms, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has accepted that the offers available on the app are not ‘that much big’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The discounts are not very big, they only appear so," Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in one of the episodes of ‘The Ranveer Show’. He also admitted that the discount offers on the app are not exactly honest.

Despite admitting that discounts offered are tricking customers, Deepinder expressed his reluctance to continue such offers on the platform because of high competition in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To explain these faulty schemes, Deepinder took an example of a “50% off up to ₹80" run on Zomato. Later, he explained how such offers are not providing a 50% discount, but a reduction of merely ₹80.

"It's not a discount of 50%, it’s only a discount of ₹80. “If there’s an order for ₹400, that’s only a 20% discount," Goyal told Ranveer.

“It should be 80 rupees off. It should not be 50% off up to ₹80." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also called such kind of discounting strategy dishonest. Later, he asserted that discounting should be honest, and if a customer is told about anything, then service providers need to fulfill their commitment honestly.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.