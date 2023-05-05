'I don't know what's happening': Sourav Ganguly on wrestlers' protest, angry netizens say ‘Dada played it safe’2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:16 PM IST
The much loved cricket team captain also said, 'In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of.'
'Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there', Former Indian Men's Cricket Team captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) chief Sourav Ganguly was the first from the cricketing fraternity who commented on the Wrestler's Protest that has been going on since 23 April at Jantar Mantar in national Capital Delhi.
