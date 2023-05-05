'Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there', Former Indian Men's Cricket Team captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) chief Sourav Ganguly was the first from the cricketing fraternity who commented on the Wrestler's Protest that has been going on since 23 April at Jantar Mantar in national Capital Delhi.

The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president on Friday said that he did not have complete knowledge about the ongoing Wrestlers' Protest. he further added that he had ‘just’ read about the protests in newspapers.

The much loved cricket team captain also said, “In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of."

“So, I hope it gets resolved. The wrestlers have won a lot of medals and brought accolades to the country. Hopefully, it will be resolved," he further said.

Ganguly has taken up the charge of being Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket, for the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2023 season 15.

Sourav Ganguly's statements did not go down well with his fandom. They called him a coward for cornering himself from the ongoing protests. A number of Twitter users were disappointed in Ganguly and accused him of playing it “safe."

“Was never comfortable with Bong craziness over @SGanguly99. These are not the heroes we need. He is not anyone's 'dada'. The only 'dada' he is interested in money. Rest of us can 'fight for ourselves'. Ashamed of you," wrote on Twitter user.

The statement also comes at a time when Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused the cricket fraternity of staying mum over the protests, when other sport legends like Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Tennis legend Sania Mirza has spoken out against the sexual harrasment allegations.

On 23 April Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar. They claimed that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR. The protesting grapplers also wanted the Ministry to make public the findings of the Oversight Committee.

Seven days into the protest, police registered two FIRs against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of women wrestlers by him.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Friday said that Delhi Police is conducting an unbiased investigation into the demands of wrestlers and requested them to allow the probe to finish.

"A demand was there to form a committee and it was constituted, FIR has been registered by Delhi police and Supreme Court also gave its verdict. Delhi Police is conducting a fair investigation," said the Union Minister.

The Union Minister said that free and fair elections of the Wrestling Federation of India has been taken into consideration and that the Indian Olympic Association is working towards it.