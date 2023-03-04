Jharkhand authorities declared a bird flu outbreak in the capital city of Ranchi this week. But as alarm grows, Health Minister Banna Gupta noted that he “eats more chicken when bird flu infection spreads". The Congress leader insisted that proper heat while cooking was enough to alleviate concerns. The development come less than a week after an outbreak in Bokaro district led to the culling of 4,000 chickens and ducks.

"There is nothing to panic, I eat more chicken when bird flu infection spreads, all you need to do is heat it well while cooking," he said.

"A few cases have been detected there is no serious concern as of yet. Our department is closely working with the Department of Animal Husbandry, and we will make sure that no one suffers by it," Gupta added while interacting with the reporters.

According to reports, samples from Jail More under the Ranchi Municipal Corporation - presumed to be the epicentre of the outbreak - have been found positive for H5N1 avian influenza.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has directed the Jharkhand government to take immediate measures to tackle the situation. This includes declaration of infected and surveillance areas, restricting access to infected premises, destruction of birds and disposal of dead birds and infected material.

Symptoms of the infection among humans include severe upper back pain, fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold and blood in the sputum. According to the World Health Organisation, avian influenza does not easily transmit between humans and the majority of cases have been have been associated with direct or indirect contact with infected poultry.

“Severe disease and death may result from a complication of pneumonia. The case fatality rate for avian influenza among humans is much higher than that for seasonal influenza infection," the health body wrote on its website.

(With inputs from agencies)