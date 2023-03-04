'I eat more chicken amid bird flu': Jharkhand Health Minister sparks row

Jharkhand authorities declared a bird flu outbreak in the capital city of Ranchi this week. But as alarm grows, Health Minister Banna Gupta noted that he “eats more chicken when bird flu infection spreads". The Congress leader insisted that proper heat while cooking was enough to alleviate concerns. The development come less than a week after an outbreak in Bokaro district led to the culling of 4,000 chickens and ducks.

