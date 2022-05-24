‘I extend a warm welcome to our new L-G', tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2022, 09:43 AM IST
Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as Delhi's new Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) by President Ram Nath Kovind
Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as Delhi's new Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) by President Ram Nath Kovind
Listen to this article
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended a "warm welcome" to the newly appointed Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena and assured him "full cooperation" from his government.
Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to our new LG, Vinai Kumar Saxena ji. For the welfare of the people of Delhi, I assure him of my government's full support."
Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed as Delhi's new L-G by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Saxena graduated from Kanpur University in 1981 and holds a Pilot Licence.