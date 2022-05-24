Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended a "warm welcome" to the newly appointed Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena and assured him "full cooperation" from his government.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to our new LG, Vinai Kumar Saxena ji. For the welfare of the people of Delhi, I assure him of my government's full support."

दिल्ली के नवनियुक्त उपराज्यपाल महोदय श्री विनय कुमार सक्सेना जी का दिल्ली की जनता की तरफ़ से मैं हार्दिक स्वागत करता हूं। दिल्ली की बेहतरी के लिए उन्हें दिल्ली सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल की तरफ़ से पूर्ण सहयोग मिलेगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2022

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed as Delhi's new L-G by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Saxena graduated from Kanpur University in 1981 and holds a Pilot Licence.