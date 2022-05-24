Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'I extend a warm welcome to our new L-G', tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

‘I extend a warm welcome to our new L-G', tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal has extended a ‘warm welcome’ to the newly appointed Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena.
09:43 AM IST

Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as Delhi's new Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) by President Ram Nath Kovind

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended a "warm welcome" to the newly appointed Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena and assured him "full cooperation" from his government.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to our new LG, Vinai Kumar Saxena ji. For the welfare of the people of Delhi, I assure him of my government's full support."

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed as Delhi's new L-G by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Saxena graduated from Kanpur University in 1981 and holds a Pilot Licence.

