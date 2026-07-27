'I failed to fulfil your wishes': NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Maharashtra

A 19-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district allegedly died by suicide after failing to secure the marks she had hoped for in the medical entrance examination, leaving behind a handwritten note expressing anguish over her unfulfilled dream of becoming a doctor, according to multiple reports.

The deceased, identified as Ankita Sangle, was a resident of Jalalpur village in Karjat taluka. According to police, she appeared for the NEET examination on May 3 and later took the re-examination on June 21 following the revised examination schedule, NDTV reported.

Family members said she had expected to score more than 300 marks. However, when the results were declared, she secured 166 marks, reportedly falling 11 marks short of the qualifying cut-off of 177, leaving her deeply distressed.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to the suicide of NEET aspirant Ankita Sangle in Maharashtra? ⌵ Ankita Sangle, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant, died by suicide after failing to achieve her expected marks in the medical entrance exam, securing only 166 marks, which was below the qualifying cutoff of 177. 2 Why did Ankita Sangle express feelings of anguish in her suicide note? ⌵ In her suicide note, Ankita expressed anguish over not being able to fulfill her family's expectations and her dream of becoming a doctor, which contributed to her deep distress following her NEET results. 3 How did NHET-related pressures impact the mental health of students like Ankita Sangle? ⌵ The pressure and expectations surrounding the NEET exam, coupled with the stress of re-examinations and the societal importance placed on academic success, led to severe mental health struggles for students like Ankita. 4 Should students facing academic pressure like NEET aspirants seek mental health support? ⌵ Yes, students facing significant academic pressure should seek mental health support to help cope with the stress and expectations that can lead to feelings of despair, as seen in cases like Ankita Sangle's. 5 What role do parental expectations play in the mental health of NEET aspirants? ⌵ Parental expectations can significantly affect the mental health of NEET aspirants, as seen in Ankita's note where she mentioned the burden of not fulfilling her family's dreams contributed to her feelings of failure and distress.

Found hanging by her mother According to police, the incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Saturday.

At the time of the incident, her father and brother had travelled to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi darshan, while her mother was at home.

Police said Ankita went into her study room. After noticing no movement for a long time, the girl's mother opened the door and found her hanging. She was declared dead.

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered a handwritten suicide note from the room.

Police recovers suicide note In the note, Ankita apologised to her family for not being able to fulfil their expectations and urged them not to hold themselves responsible for her death.

"You gave me so much love, but I couldn't fulfil even one of your wishes. Mom, you supported me like a friend in every difficulty... Brother, please take good care of Mom and Dad. Don't let them lack anything," she wrote.

In another part of the note, she said she had fallen into depression after failing to achieve the marks she expected in NEET and that her dream of becoming a doctor remained unfulfilled.

Police have registered an accidental death case and launched an investigation. Officials said the family has not alleged any foul play.