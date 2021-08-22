'I feel like crying...it's zero now' Afghan MP breaks down as he reaches India. Watch video1 min read . 12:12 PM IST
An Afghan woman, whose house burnt down by the Taliban, thanked India for evacuating her from Kabul
An Afghan woman, whose house burnt down by the Taliban, thanked India for evacuating her from Kabul
An MP from Afghanistan, who reached India from Kabul, broke down at Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad on Sunday.
MP Narender Singh Khalsa told ANI news agency, "I feel like crying...Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now".
An Afghan woman, whose house burnt down by the Taliban, thanked India for evacuating her from Kabul.
She said, "Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter & two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers & sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us," said an Afghani woman.
On Sunday, 168 passengers, including 107 Indian nationals, were evacuated from Afghanistan via Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.
All the evacuees reached Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad at around 11 am on Sunday.
An infant was among the 168 people evacuated from Afghanistan's Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said all Afghanistan returnees would be vaccinated with free polio vaccine as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus.
"We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus. Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport," Mandaviya tweeted.
