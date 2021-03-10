OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'I follow Elon Musk': Covid survivor Ranjim Prabal Das who topped JEE-Mains

New Delhi: Despite being infected with the novel coronavirus in 2020, Ranjim Prabal Das from Assam, was determined to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, which he did with flying colours.

Das, who now lives in Delhi was one of the six candidates who scored a full 100 marks in the JEE-Mains exam, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 8.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
DDA housing scheme 2021: The flats are on offer at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

DDA housing scheme 2021 lottery today: Timing and how to watch live streaming

2 min read . 07:27 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden

In message to China, Biden to meet Australia, India, Japan PMs

3 min read . 07:11 AM IST
Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has repeatedly called for OPEC+ to pump more crude to stop prices from rising too high.

Saudi oil hawkishness speeds India plan to seek alternatives

1 min read . 06:39 AM IST
US President Joe Biden.

Covid rescue plan expected to pass US Congress Wednesday

3 min read . 06:21 AM IST

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

A huge fan of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Das, plans to go to IIT Delhi for his higher studies.

"I follow Elon Musk and I plan to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise, I will go to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru for science graduation," Das told ANI.

"When I tested COVID-19 positive, I focused on healing. Once the fever was down I got back to studies," he added.

Das says he used to study for eight hours to prepare for JEE Mains. "I usually studied for eight hours a day, on average. I focussed more on the target-based study," he said.

Six students secured a 100 percentile score in the JEE Main Exams February session.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout