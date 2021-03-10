Das was one of the six candidates who scored a full 100 marks in the JEE-Mains exam
The results of the JEE-Mains exam were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 8
New Delhi: Despite being infected with the novel coronavirus in 2020, Ranjim Prabal Das from Assam, was determined to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, which he did with flying colours.
