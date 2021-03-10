Subscribe
Home >News >India >'I follow Elon Musk': Covid survivor Ranjim Prabal Das who topped JEE-Mains

'I follow Elon Musk': Covid survivor Ranjim Prabal Das who topped JEE-Mains

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
1 min read . 05:35 AM IST ANI

  • Das was one of the six candidates who scored a full 100 marks in the JEE-Mains exam
  • The results of the JEE-Mains exam were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 8

New Delhi: Despite being infected with the novel coronavirus in 2020, Ranjim Prabal Das from Assam, was determined to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, which he did with flying colours.

New Delhi: Despite being infected with the novel coronavirus in 2020, Ranjim Prabal Das from Assam, was determined to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, which he did with flying colours.

Das, who now lives in Delhi was one of the six candidates who scored a full 100 marks in the JEE-Mains exam, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 8.

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

A huge fan of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Das, plans to go to IIT Delhi for his higher studies.

"I follow Elon Musk and I plan to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise, I will go to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru for science graduation," Das told ANI.

"When I tested COVID-19 positive, I focused on healing. Once the fever was down I got back to studies," he added.

Das says he used to study for eight hours to prepare for JEE Mains. "I usually studied for eight hours a day, on average. I focussed more on the target-based study," he said.

Six students secured a 100 percentile score in the JEE Main Exams February session.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

