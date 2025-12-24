‘I get infection in two days in Delhi’: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on capital's pollution crisis | Watch video

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said he suffers from infection while staying in Delhi, underlining the NCR’s persistent pollution problem.

"I live here for two days, (and) I get allergies because of this pollution. Why?" he asked. Gadkari, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nagpur lives at 2, Motilal Nehru Place, whenever he is in the national capital.

The 68-year-old minister and veteran BJP leader was speaking launch of 'My Idea of Nation First: Redefining Unalloyed Nationalism', at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in the national capital. The book has been written by journalist and former central information commissioner Uday Mahurkar.

Gadkari confessed that transport contributes 40 per cent to pollution in Delhi and its adjoining regions. "I am the transport minister and 40 per cent of pollution happens because of transport itself," said Gadkari, who has been Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways since 2014.

“What kind of nationalism is this? Fossil fuels are limited, and pollution is increasing. Can't we reduce fossil fuel usage? Why can't we promote electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered vehicles, which can lead to zero pollution?" Gadkari is heard asking in the video of his remarks at the book launch. “India spends around ₹22 lakh annually on fossil fuels,” he said speaking about his eco-friendly flex-fuel vehicle, powered entirely by ethanol, emphasising its ability to cut pollution and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Gadkari's remarks come as Delhi's air quality deteriorated significantly on Tuesday, entering the severe category again. The capital was the second-most polluted city in India with a 24-hour AQI of 412. Noida, part of the National Capital Region, was the most polluted city in India on Tuesday with an average AQI of 426.

On Wednesday morning, the forecast predicted that AQI would stay in the ‘very poor’ category over the next six days.

No data to related AQI with lung diseases: Govt in RS Gadkari’s remarks came days after Union Environment Ministry said that there is no conclusive data that establishes a direct correlation between higher air quality index (AQI) and lung diseases

“Air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases. There is no conclusive data which establishes a direct correlation between higher AQI levels and lung diseases,” minister of state (MoS) for environment Kirti Vardhan Singh told Rajya Sabha last week during the Winter Session of Parliament.

The juior minister was responding to queries raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Laxmikant Bajpai, who sought to know whether the government was aware of medical studies confirming that masses were developing lung fibrosis—irreversible reduction in lung capacity—due to hazardous levels of pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Every time, while coming to Delhi, I think whether I should go or not. Itna bhayankar pollution hai (The pollution is just terrible).

What kind of nationalism is this? Fossil fuels are limited, and pollution is increasing.

Gadkari has spoken about pollution before too. In December last year, the minister had said he is generally reluctant to visit Delhi because of pollution.