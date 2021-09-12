New Delhi: A video footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Para-athletes, was released on Sunday. On September 9, the Prime Minister hosted the Indian Contingent of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at his residence.

During the interaction, PM Modi congratulated them for their record-breaking historic performance at the Games. "I get motivation from you all,": PM Modi said to Paralympians during his interaction with them in Delhi.

#WATCH "I get motivation from you all,": PM Modi to Paralympians during his interaction with them in Delhi pic.twitter.com/sFpKDPSd1H — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

The para-athletes thanked the Prime Minister for inviting them and said that they feel honoured to share a table with him terming it a big achievement for them.

PM Modi also advised medal-winning para-paddler Bhavina Patel to always think positively, during his interaction.

#WATCH PM Modi advises medal-winning para-paddler Bhavina Patel to always think positively, during his interaction with the Indian contingent for Paralympics pic.twitter.com/aNVbfd4mAa — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

India clinched 19 medals in the event where 54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines represented the nation in Tokyo Olympics. This was India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games.

