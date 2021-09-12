‘I get motivation from you all’: Watch PM Modi's interaction with Para-athletes

‘I get motivation from you all’: Watch PM Modi's interaction with Para-athletes1 min read . 12:02 PM IST
India clinched 19 medals in the event where 54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines represented the nation in Tokyo Olympics
New Delhi: A video footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Para-athletes, was released on Sunday. On September 9, the Prime Minister hosted the Indian Contingent of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at his residence.
During the interaction, PM Modi congratulated them for their record-breaking historic performance at the Games. "I get motivation from you all,": PM Modi said to Paralympians during his interaction with them in Delhi.
The para-athletes thanked the Prime Minister for inviting them and said that they feel honoured to share a table with him terming it a big achievement for them.
PM Modi also advised medal-winning para-paddler Bhavina Patel to always think positively, during his interaction.
India clinched 19 medals in the event where 54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines represented the nation in Tokyo Olympics. This was India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games.
