I got flat in Mumbai in redevelopment project, want to sell. What are tax rules?

For the purpose of computing capital gains on sale of the flat now, you have to take the market value of the flat on the date on which you got the possession as your cost of acquisition. For ascertaining the market value of the flat, you can obtain valuation report from a registered valuer alternatively you can take the stamp duty value of the flat on that date. You can add the cost of stamp duty and registration charges paid to the market value of the flat. You can not add Rs. 2 lakhs paid to the builder again in the cost as the fair market value of the flat is inclusive of the additional amount paid by you. The aggregate of fair market value and stamp duty & registration charges as indexed and reduced from the sale consideration is your taxable long term capital gains from sale of the present flat.