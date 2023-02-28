I guess Modi was only talking about beef: Shashi Tharoor's proverbial jibe at PM

Taking a dig at PM Modi's anti-corruption slogan "na khaunga na khane dunga" , senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a list of eight leaders who faced serious corruption allegations before joining the BJP. Tharoor tweeted that he always wondered what the slogan meant, and suggested that the prime minister was only talking about beef.

Tharoor's list includes the names of several prominent BJP leaders, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, BS Yediyurappa, Narayan Rane, and others who have been accused of corruption.

This is going around, so sharing as received. Always wondered about the meaning of न खाऊँगा न खाने दूँगा. I guess he was only talking about beef! pic.twitter.com/oggXdXX8Ac — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 28, 2023

Narayan Rane, who started his political career with Shiv Sena and later joined Congress, formed a new political party in 2017 and merged it with the BJP in 2019. Himanta Biswa Sarma faced corruption allegations in the Louis Berger case, which involved an alleged water supply scam in Guwahati. Despite being called a key suspect in the case, Sarma was later inducted into the BJP in 2015 after a campaign against him.

Tharoor's tweet comes amid growing concerns about corruption in politics, including the recent arrest of Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in a liquor excise policy case. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also recently asked the BJP about the slogan while demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe on the allegations against the Adani Group.

The tweet has sparked a debate on social media, with many people questioning the BJP's commitment to fighting corruption. Some have pointed out that while the party claims to be tough on corruption, it has often overlooked allegations against its own leaders. Others have accused Tharoor of being partisan and selective in his criticism.