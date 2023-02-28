I guess Modi was only talking about beef: Shashi Tharoor's proverbial jibe at PM
Shashi Tharoor's shared a list of several corrupted BJP leaders including Himanta Biswa Sarma, BS Yediyurappa, Narayan Rane, and others
Taking a dig at PM Modi's anti-corruption slogan "na khaunga na khane dunga", senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a list of eight leaders who faced serious corruption allegations before joining the BJP. Tharoor tweeted that he always wondered what the slogan meant, and suggested that the prime minister was only talking about beef.
