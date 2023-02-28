I guess Modi was only talking about beef: Shashi Tharoor's proverbial jibe at PM

Narayan Rane, who started his political career with Shiv Sena and later joined Congress, formed a new political party in 2017 and merged it with the BJP in 2019. Himanta Biswa Sarma faced corruption allegations in the Louis Berger case, which involved an alleged water supply scam in Guwahati. Despite being called a key suspect in the case, Sarma was later inducted into the BJP in 2015 after a campaign against him.

