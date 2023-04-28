Bollywood actor Jiah Khan, had three films to her credit and a lifetime framed in news headlines from after she was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment ten years ago. Her then boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was had been arrested for allegedly abetting Jiah Khan's suicide.

On Friday, a special CBI court in Mumbai, acquitted Sooraj Pancholi, son of veteran actors Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi.

Following the Special CBI Court verdict, Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia Khan, who has been fighting tirelessly for the past ten years for what she calls was criminal on the part of Sooraj Pancholi, on Friday maintained that her daughter never died by suicide, but was murdered.

Rabia Khan said the judgement was not surprising and her battle to seek justice for her daughter will continue.

Sooraj Pancholi who was arrested, after Jiah Khan's death, in June 2013 and released on bail a few weeks later, was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment of suicide). The Special CBI court cited ‘paucity of evidence’ in acquitting Pancholi of the abetment to suicide charges.

Pronouncing the verdict, special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge A S Sayyad on Friday said due to paucity of evidence, the court holds Sooraj Pancholi not guilty. Sooraj was present in court with his mother when it passed the judgement.

Rabia Khan later told reporters in court that her battle seeking justice for her daughter will continue. "I will fight. This judgment is not surprising…I had anticipated this. This is not a case of abetment to suicide it is a case of murder," she said.

Jiah Khan had made a splash with her debut “Nishabd", a remake of Vladimir Nabokov’s “Lolita", opposite Amitabh Bachchan and went on to act in just two others films.

The second was as a supporting actor in the Aamir Khan-starrer “Ghajini" in 2008. After that came the 2010 comedy movie "Housefull", where she was one of an ensemble cast along with Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Ritesh Deshmukh.

Jiah Khan, whose real name was Nafisa Rizvi Khan, an American citizen, was found dead at her Juhu home here on June 3, 2013. She was only twenty five years of age then.

Police later arrested Sooraj on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by the Bollywood starlet. In his final statement submitted to the court on April 12, 2023, Sooraj Pancholi said that he had been booked in a false case and that he was a victim of a false prosecution and persecution.

In the statement, he said he had broken down when he heard about Jiah's death and said, "I had lost the most important person of my life and the woman whom I truly loved."