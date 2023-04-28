‘I had anticipated’: Jiah Khan's mother after special CBI Court acquits Sooraj Pancholi2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 02:53 PM IST
Rabia Khan said the judgement was not surprising and her battle to seek justice for her daughter will continue.
Bollywood actor Jiah Khan, had three films to her credit and a lifetime framed in news headlines from after she was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment ten years ago. Her then boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was had been arrested for allegedly abetting Jiah Khan's suicide.
