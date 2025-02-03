‘I had no other choice’: Woman allegedly chokes man to death during sex over harassment, blackmail in UP’s Bareilly

A 32-year-old man was allegedly choked to death by a 35-year-old woman during sex in a village in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the woman committed the crime because she was being harassed and blackmailed by him.

The body of the deceased, identified as Iqbal, was found on January 30, lying on the stairs inside his house.

The accused was arrested by the police on Sunday and has been charged with murder.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Northern) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that on February 1, Iqbal’s wife, Shahnaz, filed a murder case, accusing their neighbour of the crime.

Police detained and interrogated two suspects, and while the accused woman initially misled the police, she later confessed to the murder under strict questioning.

“She revealed that Iqbal had been blackmailing her with recorded phone calls and had allegedly raped her on multiple occasions. Unable to bear the harassment any longer, she planned his murder,” said the officer.

“Iqbal worked as a zari-zardozi artisan, frequently visiting houses in the village to sell clothes, which led to his acquaintance with the accused,” the SP said.

One day, Iqbal invited her to his place and forced her into getting intimate with him, the woman alleged.

When she warned him, Iqbal told her that he had phone recordings and would destroy her family.

“I have little children, so I endured this. He blackmailed into getting physical with him multiple times. I was tired of this. On Wednesday, Iqbal went to drop his wife at her parents' home. I spoke to him while he was on his way back and told him I wanted to meet,” she said, according to the police statement.

“Iqbal allegedly gave her two sedative pills, instructing her to mix them in her husband's tea, which she did at 8 pm, rendering him unconscious. Around 11:40 pm, she went to Iqbal's house, where he initiated physical relations. Taking advantage of the situation, she wrapped her hands around his neck and strangled him to death. She then dragged his body to the stairs, left the house and returned home.”

“While going to his place, I thought that either I would die or I would kill him. We were talking to each other when he started getting intimate with me. I held his hands apart and sat on his chest. Then I kept one hand on his mouth and choked him with the other. Once I was convinced that he was dead, I dragged his body to the staircase and returned home. I was so upset with Iqbal. I had no other choice because I wanted to protect my family,” she said, according to the police statement.