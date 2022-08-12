I had to keep my party safe, act as per people's wish: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar also maintained that he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a 'positive' role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who took oath for the eight time, said that it was 'people's wish'. "I had to keep my party safe and act as per people's wish". Kumar also maintained that he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive" role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre.
He further made light of apprehension of "misuse" of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate against the new dispensation in Bihar, which has achieved power after ousting the BJP, and said, “those habituated to misuse will face public ire".
“Please do not ask me such questions, I have said many times that I harbour no such ambitions. I want to serve my state," Kumar asserted, with folded hands, replying to journalists who asked whether the people of Bihar could one day see him as the prime minister.
However, when asked what role he saw for himself in forging unity among disjointed opposition parties, Kumar said, “Our role will be positive. I have been receiving many telephone calls. It is my wish that all come together (against the BJP-led NDA). You will see some action in the days to come."
To a query about the fear of ED and CBI being unleashed on the new ruling dispensation, he said, “I have no such fears. Remember one thing, even if a habit has been formed of misuse (of agencies), those indulging in the same will be closely watched by the people."
The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
“You will get to know about that in due course", Kumar added.
Kumar broke ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) this week.
On Wednesday, Kumar was sworn chief minister for a record eighth time.
The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar will go for a floor test on August 24 to prove its majority in the state assembly. The decision to hold the floor test on August 24 and make a suitable recommendation for convening the state assembly was taken at a cabinet meeting attended by Kumar and Yadav on Wednesday.
Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance has the support of 164 members in the assembly.
Nitish Kumar broke his alliance with the BJP for the second time in eight years on Tuesday before joining hands with RJD and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan including the Congress and Left parties. The Grand Alliance also has the support of Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), which has four MLAs in the Assembly.
BJP has accused Nitish Kumar of "disrespecting" the mandate given by the people of Bihar. BJP and JD-U had fought the assembly polls together in 2020. Nitish Kumar was made Chief Minister though the BJP won more seats.
