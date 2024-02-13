'I have come to meet my family': PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi that he has come to meet his family members in the Gulf country, adding that he has brought the fragrance of the soil where they were born. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian prime minister, while addressing the Indian diaspora at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, said he has brought the message of 140 crore brothers and sisters of the country where they (the Indian diaspora) were born and the message is that India is proud of them, they are the pride of Bharat.

Thanking UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warmth and hospitality extended to him, the prime minister said India-UAE relations are reaching unprecedented heights, and both the countries are partners in each others' progress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What India and the UAE have achieved in community and cultural relations is a model for the world," PM Modi said.

The Indian prime minister further said, “It is my pleasure that the UAE honoured me with the 'Order of Zayed', its highest civilian award. This honour is not just mine, but crores of Indians. Whenever I meet Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, he praises you all Indians. He appreciates your role in the development of the UAE."

Speaking about a developed India by 2047, the prime minister said, “Today, the goal of every Indian is to make India a developed country by 2047. What is that country whose economy is progressing rapidly? Our India...Which country has the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem? Our India. Which country reached Mars in its very first attempt? Our India. Which country reached the lunar south pole? Our India. Which country made the record of launching 100 satellites simultaneously? Our India. Which country developed 5G technology on its own and rolled it out the quickest? Our India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“...Today the world is looking at India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. Today India's voice is heard on every major platform of the world. Wherever there is a crisis, the name of India comes among the first countries to reach there. Today's strong India stands with its people at every step..," the Indian prime Minister said at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

PM Modi further added that India is now not only recognised for its mega infrastructure projects but also as a vibrant tourism destination.

"You know the digital revolution in India. Digital India is appreciated across the world. To ensure that people in the UAE also get its benefit, we are making all efforts. We shared RuPay card pack with the UAE...UPI is about to begin in the UAE soon. With this, seamless payments will be possible between the UAE and Indian accounts...," PM Modi added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing a new CBSE office in Dubai to open soon, PM Modi said the IIT Delhi campus in the UAE has started the Master's course in January. These institutions will help to provide the best education to the Indian community in the country as more than 1.5 lakh Indian students are studying in UAE schools.

The Indian prime minister further said, “Modi has given a guarantee that in his third term, India will become the third largest economy. Modi ki guarantee yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee."

