PM Narendra Modi from Bhutan: ‘I come with a heavy heart’, vows justice after Delhi blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave a strict warning to conspirators of Delhi blast while addressing the public in Bhutan. He arrived in Paro for a two-day state visit.

Speaking on the high-intensity explosion near the iconic Red Fort that shook the nation, PM Modi said, "The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," ANI reported

Given below are top key remarks of PM Modi on the tragic blast:

While addressing the public a day after the deadly Delhi blast, PM Modi said, “Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families.”

Expressing condolences to the families of the bereaved, he added, "The entire nation stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night.

Vowing justice, he asserted, “Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice.”

He added, “India and Bhutan are bound not just by borders but also by culture, values, peace and progress.”

Emphasising the need for peace for progress and prosperity, he said, “I wish that India and Bhutan continue to walk the path of peace, prosperity and shared progress.”

Sharing an update about a satellite project with Bhutan, PM Modi said, “We are also jointly building a satellite. This is a very important achievement for both India and Bhutan. A major strength of India-Bhutan relations is the spiritual connection between our people.”

He further noted, “Two months ago, the Royal Bhutanese Temple was inaugurated in Rajgir, India. Now, this initiative is expanding to other parts of India. The people of Bhutan desired a Bhutanese temple and guest house in Varanasi. The Indian government is providing the necessary land for this. Through these temples, we are further strengthening our precious and historical ties and cultural ties.”

This statement comes almost an hour after he posted on X about his arrival in Bhutan. He received a warm welcome in the neighbouring country and was greeted by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay upon his arrival.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Landed in Bhutan. Grateful to Prime Minister Tobgay for the warm and gracious welcome at the airport. This visit reflects the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between our two nations. India and Bhutan enjoy a time-tested partnership anchored in trust, goodwill and mutual respect. I look forward to further strengthening our close ties during this visit.”

The Bhutanese leadership also expressed heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss lives and offered special prayers for those affected by the Monday blast. As a tribute to the victims of the Delhi blast, the King of Bhutan offered a prayer at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.