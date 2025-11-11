PM Narendra Modi from Bhutan: ‘I come with a heavy heart’, vows justice after Delhi blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave a strict warning to conspirators of Delhi blast while addressing the public in Bhutan. He arrived in Paro for a two-day state visit.
Speaking on the high-intensity explosion near the iconic Red Fort that shook the nation, PM Modi said, "The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," ANI reported
Given below are top key remarks of PM Modi on the tragic blast:
This statement comes almost an hour after he posted on X about his arrival in Bhutan. He received a warm welcome in the neighbouring country and was greeted by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay upon his arrival.
Taking to X, he wrote, “Landed in Bhutan. Grateful to Prime Minister Tobgay for the warm and gracious welcome at the airport. This visit reflects the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between our two nations. India and Bhutan enjoy a time-tested partnership anchored in trust, goodwill and mutual respect. I look forward to further strengthening our close ties during this visit.”
The Bhutanese leadership also expressed heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss lives and offered special prayers for those affected by the Monday blast. As a tribute to the victims of the Delhi blast, the King of Bhutan offered a prayer at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence on Tuesday which was virtually attended by the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Director General of the National Investigation Agency and Delhi Police Commissioner, among others joined the meeting. In the blast, nearly 13 people were killed and several others were injured which took place at Netaji Subhash Marg through a slow-moving car near the iconic Red Fort.