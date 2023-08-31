'I have competition with Madhuri, Sridevi and Hema Malini': Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Dream Girl 2' success1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 07:27 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' is running successfully at theatres.
Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on the triumph of his latest cinematic offering, Dream Girl 2. The film's box office draw was undeniably impressive, clocking an impressive ₹10.05 crore on its very first day of release. Including early estimates of Day 6 Box Office collection, the movie has minted ₹59.75 crore, as per Sacnilk.