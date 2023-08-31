Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on the triumph of his latest cinematic offering, Dream Girl 2. The film's box office draw was undeniably impressive, clocking an impressive ₹10.05 crore on its very first day of release. Including early estimates of Day 6 Box Office collection, the movie has minted ₹59.75 crore, as per Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking exclusively to ANI, the renowned Bollywood actor exuberantly shared his thoughts on the film's success. He noted that the past three months had witnessed a surprising surge in the prosperity of mid-budget and small-budget films.

This phenomenon has shattered the conventional belief that only high-budget productions can thrive. The strategic timing of Dream Girl 2, positioned between Jawan and Gadar 2, allowed the movie to carve out its own niche and claim a significant victory. The timing of the release, according to Khurrana, will be the movie’s “biggest victory". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Mumbai Police uses 'Dream Girl 2' song to promote traffic safety | WATCH Discussing his on-screen portrayal of the character named Pooja, Ayushmann revealed his willingness to embrace challenging roles that offer a compelling narrative. He cited illustrious predecessors such as Kamal Haasan, Govinda and Aamir Khan who have previously donned female characters. However, Khurrana acknowledged that this particular role pitted him against iconic Bollywood divas.

“I have competition with Madhuri, Sridevi and Hema Malini. Because I thought I wouldn’t be able to do justice if will kept male actors in mind," ANI quoted him as saying.

Also Read: 'Dream Girl 2' Box Office collections Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie continues strong streak with impressive numbers Khurrana extended his praise to the collective efforts of the film's team and expressed his admiration for Annu Kapoor, whose presence has been luckily associated with his successful projects. In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann adeptly portrays the character Pooja, whose complexities and nuances he convincingly brings to life on the silver screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film revolves around Ayushmann's character as he navigates the intriguing premise of assuming the identity of Pooja. As audiences revel in his performance, Dream Girl 2 establishes itself as a testament to Ayushmann Khurrana's versatile acting prowess and the industry's growing openness to diverse storytelling.