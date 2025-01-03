Lucknow crime: Mohammad Arshad, the man who brutally murdered his mother and four sisters, claiming property-related harassment by some locals of his community, allegedly misled everyone with a pre-recorded confession video and his father is said to be the mastermind behind the gruesome crime.

On New Year's Day, Arshad killed his mother Asma and four sisters — Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16) and Rahmeen (18).

Later, in a video which went viral on social media platforms, Arshad claimed that he was forced to take the step due to the harassment and oppression by the residents of his locality in Agra.

He also confessed to slitting the wrists and throats of his sisters and mother.

However, now a police investigation has revealed that the arrested accused, Arshad, misled them through a confession in which he blamed neighbours.

Upon questioning in Agra, police found that there was no discord between Arshad's family and neighbours.

According to India Today, police confirmed Arshad's father, Badar, was also involved in the murders, and he is still absconding.

Meanwhile, police are also probing if Arshad was planning the murder for a long time.

“Give death penalty” The family members of Arshad's mother Asma, who lives in Sambhal, have demanded the death penalty for Arshad.

“I killed the family” Asma's brother Mohammad Zeeshan said that he received a phone call from Arshad after he killed the family.

“I received a phone call from Lucknow that day. I spoke with Arshad. He said, 'Uncle I have killed the whole family,' after which the police took away the phone,” PTI quoted Zeeshan as saying.

Zeeshan added that gis sister was very simple and loving, and he last spoke to her almost four months ago, and demanded that Arshad's father be arrested immediately.

What did Arshad claim in a video? — Arshad named a few people and alleged that they took their house from them, even though they had the legal papers for the property.

— He claimed that people he named were engaged in unlawful activities, including counterfeit currency operations.