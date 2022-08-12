Home / News / India / ‘I have no such thoughts…,’ Nitish Kumar rules out Prime Ministerial ambitions
‘I have no such thoughts…,’ Nitish Kumar rules out Prime Ministerial ambitions
2 min read.12 Aug 2022Livemint( with inputs from ANI )
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who broke ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says he has no prime ministerial aspirations and is only working to bring the entire opposition together.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
“I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts. My work is to work for everyone," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has stated amid speculations that he is willing to throw in his hat for Prime Minister, says he will only be working to bring the entire opposition together.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts. My work is to work for everyone," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has stated amid speculations that he is willing to throw in his hat for Prime Minister, says he will only be working to bring the entire opposition together.
"I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties walk and work together. If they do, it will be good," Kumar told reporters here when asked whether he was a possible prime ministerial candidate of the opposition.
"I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties walk and work together. If they do, it will be good," Kumar told reporters here when asked whether he was a possible prime ministerial candidate of the opposition.
Nitish Kumar was sworn chief minister for a record eighth time on Wednesday after he resigned from the post a day earlier and quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took an oath as deputy chief minister.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nitish Kumar was sworn chief minister for a record eighth time on Wednesday after he resigned from the post a day earlier and quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took an oath as deputy chief minister.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dismissing accusations of being upset over not being considered for Vice Presidential position Nitish Kumar had earlier said, "You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! I have no such desire. Did they forget how much our party supported their President and Vice-President candidate? We were waiting for the election to be over and then convened our meeting."
Dismissing accusations of being upset over not being considered for Vice Presidential position Nitish Kumar had earlier said, "You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! I have no such desire. Did they forget how much our party supported their President and Vice-President candidate? We were waiting for the election to be over and then convened our meeting."
"Let them talk so much about me that they may get a position," Kumar said
"Let them talk so much about me that they may get a position," Kumar said
The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar will go for a floor test on August 24 to prove its majority in the state assembly. The decision to hold the floor test on August 24 and make a suitable recommendation for convening the state assembly was taken at a cabinet meeting attended by Kumar and Yadav on Wednesday. Sources said that expansion of the cabinet is likely to take place on August 16 and RJD will have more ministers than the Janata Dal-United.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar will go for a floor test on August 24 to prove its majority in the state assembly. The decision to hold the floor test on August 24 and make a suitable recommendation for convening the state assembly was taken at a cabinet meeting attended by Kumar and Yadav on Wednesday. Sources said that expansion of the cabinet is likely to take place on August 16 and RJD will have more ministers than the Janata Dal-United.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance has the support of 164 members in the assembly.
Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance has the support of 164 members in the assembly.
Nitish Kumar broke his alliance with the BJP for the second time in eight years on Tuesday before joining hands with RJD and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan including the Congress and Left parties. The Grand Alliance also has the support of Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), which has four MLAs in the Assembly.
Nitish Kumar broke his alliance with the BJP for the second time in eight years on Tuesday before joining hands with RJD and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan including the Congress and Left parties. The Grand Alliance also has the support of Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), which has four MLAs in the Assembly.
BJP has accused Nitish Kumar of "disrespecting" the mandate given by the people of Bihar. BJP and JD-U had fought the assembly polls together in 2020. Nitish Kumar was made Chief Minister though the BJP won more seats.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BJP has accused Nitish Kumar of "disrespecting" the mandate given by the people of Bihar. BJP and JD-U had fought the assembly polls together in 2020. Nitish Kumar was made Chief Minister though the BJP won more seats.