Home >News >India >Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn case. Read full text here

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn case. Read full text here

FILE PHOTO: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra.
1 min read . 01:45 PM IST Livemint

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has issued a statement in connection with the pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra is accused. News agency ANI has tweeted a picture of her statement. "I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice," Shilpa said.

Read Shilpa Shetty's full statement here

Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every

front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations.

A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media

and (not so) well-wishers as well.

A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me

but also to my family.

MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET

and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case

as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing

false quotes on my

behalf.

Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never

complain, never explain". All I will say is, as it's an

ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the

Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.

As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available

legal remedies.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, said the police.

