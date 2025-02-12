‘I have not fled anywhere’: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on FIR against him as hunt to nab him intensifies

‘I have not fled anywhere,’ AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner on Wednesday as the hunt to nab him for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar intensifies.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on Monday, an official said. According to the police, they helped a proclaimed offender, who is an accused of attempt to murder case, escape from custody.

In the letter, AAP's Amanatullah Khan wrote: “I am in my assembly constituency, I have not fled anywhere.”

Claiming that the Delhi Police is implicating him in a “false case”, Khan said the accused the police are referring to has “already got bail”.

“Some people from Delhi Police are implicating me in a false case… The person whom Delhi Police had come to arrest has already got bail. When the person showed his papers, the police are implicating me in a false case to hide their mistake,” he wrote in his letter, reported news agency ANI.

However, talking to PTI, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that Amanatullah Khan is working on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's demand.

“Everyone saw how he threatened a reporter and how his supporters attacked police. He isn’t doing all this in isolation but on the demand of Arvind Kejriwal. The law will do its work,” Bhandari said.

Why was Amanatullah Khan booked? A senior police officer confirmed the matter and said they are in the process of registering an FIR against Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for obstructing public servant from discharging their duties.

The officer said that the incident took place in the Jamia Nagar area when the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan, who is wanted in an attempted murder case.

The supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reportedly confronted the police team due to which Shabaz fled from the spot.

According to PTI's police sources, Amanatullah Khan was present at the scene when the attack occurred allowing the accused to flee.

Did Amanatullah Khan win in Delhi elections 2025? Amanatullah Khan defeated BJP's Manish Chaudhary by a margin of 23,639 votes in the Okhla constituency in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls. Khan got 88,392 votes whereas BJP's Chaudhary got 65,304 votes. Khan has won the elections from Okhla for the third consecutive time.

