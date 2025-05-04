‘I have proof… informed my department’: CRPF jawan sacked for ‘harbouring’ Pakistani wife appeals to PM Modi

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, who was sacked on Saturday for allegedly concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed he had proof that he had informed his department.

Constable Munir Ahmad was dismissed from service for “concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa," a CRPF statement said on Saturday. He was posted with the 41 Batallion of CRPF.

Ahmad claims he informed his department While talking to ANI on Sunday, after his dismissal from CRPF, Ahamd claimed he had informed his department about his wedding twice – once before and then after. Ahmad married Meenal Khan, a Pakistani national, on March 24, 2024 via a video call.

“Our wedding happened on 24 May 2024 through video conference. She is my cousin… they stay in Pakistan. Before partition, both families stayed together here (India),” he said.

According to Ahmad, he wrote a letter to the CRPF on December 31, 2022, asking for permission to marry Meenal. He said he had submitted the wedding card, as asked for by the CRPF.

“I was in CRPF, so I sought permission. I wrote them a letter on 31st December 2022. They asked for wedding card, venue... I submitted everything to CRPF... through proper channel, it reached the director of CRPF, Delhi,” he told ANI.

He said he got a written reply after almost five months, which said that he had informed the department about his wedding. He also claimed that he had written to his department one more time after his wedding, and submitted the wedding photos, along with his marriage certificate.

“After the wedding, I informed my department again. I submitted the marriage certificate, wedding photos. On 28th February 2025, she got the visa and reached India. I informed my battalion once my wife arrived,” Ahmad added.

“I sent the visa copy to the deputy commandant. We had applied for a long-term visa on 4th March 2025, and field verification happened. We had an interview with FRRO Jammu. I was told they are sending positive recommendation for visa,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad claims to have proof, appeals to PM Modi Ahmad claimed to have documents as proof that he had informed his department about his marriage to a Pakistani national. He also appealed to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “justice”.

“…The reason they have told me is that I kept my wife here and did not inform the department. But, I did inform my department, I have proof, I submitted the document and informed them…” Ahmad said.

“Yesterday, suddenly I was informed that I have been dismissed from service. I want to appeal to PM and Union Home Minister, I want justice, I am a jawan, why did this happen? I have been giving all details to my department,” he added.

Ahmad went to explain the sequence of events that took place on March 24, 2025, when he had reached the CRPF headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani, where he claimed to have told everything to his department during an interview. He also said he had written a letter to the Directorate General CRPF.