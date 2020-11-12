I have tested negative for Covid-19, tweets Smriti Irani

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has recovered from the novel coronavirus. She informed about her health status on her Twitter handle. "I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes & prayers," Smriti Irani tweeted.

On October 28, Smriti Irani tested positive for Covid-19. Posting the news on her official Twitter account, she urged those who came in contact with her in the fast few days to get themselves tested "at the earliest."

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus count climbed to 86,36,012 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll mounted to 1,27,571. The total number of active COVID-19 cases are 4,94,657.





