'I haven't killed her, she died...': Noida dowry murder accused says 'husband - wife fight common' after being shot at

“I haven’t killed her, she died by herself,” said Greater Noida dowry murder accused Vipin Bhati when he was asked if he is guilty of setting his wife Nikki ablaze for ₹36 lakh dowry.

Nikki's husband further claimed that ‘husband-wife fights' are common after he was shot in the leg during a police encounter in connection with the dowry murder case.

The brutal incident happened on Thursday night in Sirsa village, under the limits of Kasna Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Why was Nikki set on fire? The victim's sister, Kanchan claimed that Nikki was killed by the husband, Vipin, and in-laws for not meeting their dowry demand of ₹ 36 lakhs.

36 lakhs. According to a report by NDTV, Nikki and Vipin tied the knot in 2016, and the victim's family had gifted a Scorpio SUV, Royal Enfield bike apart from cash and gold. Vipin had demanded ₹ 36 lakh as dowry, and when the woman was not able to procure the same, her husband and in-laws set her on fire.

Kanchan, who also married into the same family as her sister, further said that the dowry murder case victim's family also wanted Nikki to go away so that Vipin could remarry, reported PTI.

“We were beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry. They were demanding ₹ 36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister. They hit her in her neck and head and threw acid on her. Our kids were also in the same house. I couldn't do anything. They tortured me as well,” said Kanchan. How Vipin Bhati got shot in the leg The accused was arrested on Sunday after the news of Nikki's murder came to light.

He was being escorted for a routine medical check around 1.30 pm when he tried to flee, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO.