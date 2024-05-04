‘I just got assaulted in Delhi metro…’: 16-year-old recounts horror, says he was left ‘scared and shaking’
A 16-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a fellow passenger on the Delhi Metro after boarding from Rajiv Chowk station. The victim has reached out to Delhi Police for help and shared his ordeal on social media platforms.
A 16-year-old was sexually assaulted aboard the Delhi Metro by a fellow passenger on Friday. The teen said he was attacked thrice by the man after boarding the train from Rajiv Chowk station — an ordeal that left him “terrified". The Delhi Police has since taken cognizance of the matter and asked the X user to share his contact details.