A 16-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a fellow passenger on the Delhi Metro after boarding from Rajiv Chowk station. The victim has reached out to Delhi Police for help and shared his ordeal on social media platforms.

A 16-year-old was sexually assaulted aboard the Delhi Metro by a fellow passenger on Friday. The teen said he was attacked thrice by the man after boarding the train from Rajiv Chowk station — an ordeal that left him “terrified". The Delhi Police has since taken cognizance of the matter and asked the X user to share his contact details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I just got assaulted in Delhi metro right now at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. I am a 16-year-old boy, and I was travelling alone in the metro. My original post was on Reddit, and people told me to post here and tag Delhi police, so I'm doing this," Bhavya began.

The incident reportedly took on Friday evening as the boy boarded the train from Rajiv Chowk. He recalls feeling someone's hand brush repeatedly against his backside while he “stood there numb waiting for my stop to come". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He tried to touch me again and was successful. This time I pinched his hand hard, and it probably started bleeding so he stopped for a while. All of this happened while I couldn’t see his face. Then I thought we’re probably done here and I desperately waited to deboard."

He recalled grabbing the assaulter's hair and clicking a photo when the assault continued.

More to come… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!