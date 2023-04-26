Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise US President Joe Biden who announced his re-election bid yesterday. Anand Mahindra said that he likes the audacity of the US President, who is refusing to give up despite criticisms around his age.

“There will be no shortage of critics scoffing at his audacity to attempt another term at his age. But I like audacity. He may or may not be edged out by a younger opponent. But to live your life with a ‘never give up’ spirit is something I can’t help cheering for…," Anand Mahindra said in his tweet.

Mahindra Group chairman's tweet received immediate disagreement from many Twitter users who even went to the extent of quoting the retirement policy of Tech Mahindra and said running a country is a more demanding job than working in an IT company.

Here's how Twitter reacted?

“But sir tech Mahindra have the retirement policy at the age of 60 years ? I am sure running a country is more complicated/demanding job thn running an IT company?," one user said.

"Hmm... Disagree. One needs to know when it's time! Isn't this exactly what players tend to do. Linger on/continue but resting on past laurels/reputation refuse to make way for better, more qualified/capable individuals. It's nothing but the allure of power, position & privilege!, another user said.

“He is in a position of power and him not stepping down means those younger to him are being denied opportunities they will probably excel in. Its not his ‘never give up’ spirit, its just pure selfishness," one user said.

Joe Biden's re-election bid:

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially announced his bid for re-election to the White House. The re-election bid came despite apprehensions around his age, as the 80-year-old is already the oldest US President ever.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States," Joe Biden said.