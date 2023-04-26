‘I like his audacity’: Anand Mahindra's praise for Joe Biden draws immediate retort on Twitter2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 03:00 PM IST
- Mahindra Group chairman's tweet received immediate disagreement from many Twitter users
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise US President Joe Biden who announced his re-election bid yesterday. Anand Mahindra said that he likes the audacity of the US President, who is refusing to give up despite criticisms around his age.
