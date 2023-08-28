'I made a mistake but...': Muzaffarnagar teacher refutes 'communal angle' amid UP school slapping row1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Teacher denies communal angle in student-slapping incident, says it was a mistake but intended to ensure homework completion.
Uttar Pradesh school teacher Tripta Tyagi insisted on Monday that there was no ‘communal angle’ to her actions amid furore over a recent student-slapping incident. A video of the teacher urging fellow students to slap the Class 2 boy had gone viral on Friday. The Muslim child was allegedly being punished for not doing his homework - with Tyagi asserting that the video had been shot by the student's uncle and did not reveal the incident in its entirety.