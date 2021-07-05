New Delhi: Paying tributes to Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his contributions to public service will always be remembered.

"Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India's most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered," PM Modi tweeted.

Ram Vilas Paswan, a minister in PM Modi's cabinet and the founder of the LJP died at a hospital in the national capital in October last year.

Paswan's death has led to a factional fight within his party with both his son Chirag Paswan and his brother Pashupati Kumar Paras claiming to be representing the LJP.

Chirag is scheduled to launch a yatra from Hajipur, his father's traditional Lok Sabha seat, to rally the party's supporters around his cause.

