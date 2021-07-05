1 min read.Updated: 05 Jul 2021, 09:26 AM ISTLivemint
Ram Vilas Paswan, a minister in PM Modi's cabinet and the founder of the LJP died at a hospital in the national capital in October last year
New Delhi: Paying tributes to Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his contributions to public service will always be remembered.
"Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India's most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered," PM Modi tweeted.
Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered.