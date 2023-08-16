Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he was missing his former deputy Manish Sisodia on his birthday, who he said is in jail in a "false case".

While taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he asked citizens to take a pledge to lay the foundation for a strong India. “Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Lets all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India." "That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy," Delhi CM added.

Earlier on 15 August, while extending her wishes for Independence Day, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi hoped that Manish Sisodia, who has been in jail for 170 days, will "come out soon." “Even today on Independence Day, the fight for freedom against the tyranny of a few continues. Manish Sisodia ji has made the future of lakhs of children of Delhi. Today it has been 170 days since he was forcibly sent to jail without any reason. Happy Independence Day Sir. Hope you come out soon," she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Speaking of Manish Sisodia's arrest, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 had arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail. As per the latest update, the Supreme Court of India on 4 August declined to grant Sisodia any temporary respite and adjourned the hearing on interim bail pleas of Sisodia in two Delhi excise policy cases which are being probed by CBI and ED, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

The top court granted more time to the federal agency to file a reply on Sisodia's bail plea. It has now deferred the hearing in this case for September 4. Sisodia has sought interim bail on grounds of his wife's ill health.

Meanwhile, PM Modi extended birthday wishes to Delhi CM. In a tweet on X, the prime minister wrote, “Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. Praying for his long life and good health."