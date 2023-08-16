Earlier on 15 August, while extending her wishes for Independence Day, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi hoped that Manish Sisodia, who has been in jail for 170 days, will "come out soon." “Even today on Independence Day, the fight for freedom against the tyranny of a few continues. Manish Sisodia ji has made the future of lakhs of children of Delhi. Today it has been 170 days since he was forcibly sent to jail without any reason. Happy Independence Day Sir. Hope you come out soon," she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.