‘I only knew 2 words in English’: Billionaire Anil Agarwal exhorts students at Oxford Union2 min read . 06:55 PM IST
- Agarwal is the first Indian Business Founder to speak at one of the world's foremost debating societies
NEW DELHI :Vedanta Resources Ltd.'s chairman Anil Agrawal shared the most realistic advice with students at at the Oxford Union in London.
NEW DELHI :Vedanta Resources Ltd.'s chairman Anil Agrawal shared the most realistic advice with students at at the Oxford Union in London.
Anil Agarwal is a first generation entrepreneur hailing from a small village in Bihar. He now lives in London. Agarwal is the first Indian Business Founder to speak at one of the world's foremost debating societies.
Anil Agarwal is a first generation entrepreneur hailing from a small village in Bihar. He now lives in London. Agarwal is the first Indian Business Founder to speak at one of the world's foremost debating societies.
Agarwal was invited to speak at the Oxford Union in London. Oxford University has been the top educational institution with a legacy of over 900 years, and has produced some of the finest world leaders.
Agarwal was invited to speak at the Oxford Union in London. Oxford University has been the top educational institution with a legacy of over 900 years, and has produced some of the finest world leaders.
There he shared golden moments with the students from his entrepreneurial journey. Agarwal motivated the students by saying that success and setbacks are part and parcel of life.
There he shared golden moments with the students from his entrepreneurial journey. Agarwal motivated the students by saying that success and setbacks are part and parcel of life.
Agarwal pointed out that his biggest learning from his journey is to never stop trying.
Agarwal pointed out that his biggest learning from his journey is to never stop trying.
Speaking at the forum, he said, "Growing up, I only knew two words in English, 'yes', and 'no'. I would use the Oxford Dictionary to translate words from Hindi to English, and never got the opportunity to study at a university. Speaking at the Oxford Union gave me the chance to interact with future leaders of our world, and I sincerely hope I was able to inspire them with my words because their convictions in their aspirations certainly motivated me".
Speaking at the forum, he said, "Growing up, I only knew two words in English, 'yes', and 'no'. I would use the Oxford Dictionary to translate words from Hindi to English, and never got the opportunity to study at a university. Speaking at the Oxford Union gave me the chance to interact with future leaders of our world, and I sincerely hope I was able to inspire them with my words because their convictions in their aspirations certainly motivated me".
"My journey from a small village in Bihar to London Stock Exchange has been one filled with many learnings, lots of hard work, and self-belief. My advice to the students was simple: be fearless (because luck favours the brave), be humble (because growth happens when you look inwards), and be flexible (because there is no substitute for hard work). The amalgamation of youth and tech will lead the world to a newer order," he asserted.
"My journey from a small village in Bihar to London Stock Exchange has been one filled with many learnings, lots of hard work, and self-belief. My advice to the students was simple: be fearless (because luck favours the brave), be humble (because growth happens when you look inwards), and be flexible (because there is no substitute for hard work). The amalgamation of youth and tech will lead the world to a newer order," he asserted.
Vedanta's Chairman strongly believes that the youth is the future and through his talk, he encouraged the youngsters to work hard and follow a 3 pillar framework – to be fearless, humble and flexible.
Vedanta's Chairman strongly believes that the youth is the future and through his talk, he encouraged the youngsters to work hard and follow a 3 pillar framework – to be fearless, humble and flexible.
His remarks were shared by Vedanta, the group he heads, in a statement.
His remarks were shared by Vedanta, the group he heads, in a statement.
Anil Agarwal, controls Vedanta Resources through Volcan Investments, a holding vehicle with a 100% stake in the business. Metals and mining magnate Anil Agarwal turned a tiny scrap metal business into London-headquartered Vedanta Resources. His net worth at the moment is $260 crores.
Anil Agarwal, controls Vedanta Resources through Volcan Investments, a holding vehicle with a 100% stake in the business. Metals and mining magnate Anil Agarwal turned a tiny scrap metal business into London-headquartered Vedanta Resources. His net worth at the moment is $260 crores.
According to Forbes, Agarwal has created a $10 billion fund in partnership with London firm Centricus to invest in Indian public sector companies that are being privatized.
According to Forbes, Agarwal has created a $10 billion fund in partnership with London firm Centricus to invest in Indian public sector companies that are being privatized.
Agarwal was recently in the news for making it to the list of UK Richest in 2022, sharing the podium with Gopi Hinduja, Kiran mazumdar Shaw and Lakshmi Niwas Mittal. Anil Agarwal was placed at the 16th spot with a wealth of 9.2 billion pounds.
Agarwal was recently in the news for making it to the list of UK Richest in 2022, sharing the podium with Gopi Hinduja, Kiran mazumdar Shaw and Lakshmi Niwas Mittal. Anil Agarwal was placed at the 16th spot with a wealth of 9.2 billion pounds.
Agarwal has pledged to give 75% of his wealth towards philanthropy and social good.
Agarwal has pledged to give 75% of his wealth towards philanthropy and social good.
He recently joined The Giving Pledge, a movement of global philanthropists, who commit to giving the majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, the statement noted.
He recently joined The Giving Pledge, a movement of global philanthropists, who commit to giving the majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, the statement noted.