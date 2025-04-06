Ram Navami 2025: Nita Ambani prays at Dwarkadhish Temple for Anant Ambani’s padyatra, ’give him strength’ | Watch

Gujarat: Nita Ambani was overjoyed to see son, Anant, complete the 'Padyatra' from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple. It arrived at Dwarkadhish Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025.

“As a mother, it's a very proud feeling to see my youngest son Anant complete this padyatra to this divine place of Dwarkadhish... For the last 10 days, all the youngsters who have joined Anant's padyatra have been spreading our culture. I only pray to Dwarkadhish to give strength to Anant,” ANI quoted Nita as saying.

Anant, a scion of India’s wealthiest family, was on a 170-kilometre padayatra. He set out on from his ancestral hometown in Jamnagar on March 29. The Reliance Industries Limited's press release said Anant was chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderland and the Devi Stotra on his way to Dwarka.

Bageshwar Baba with Anant Ambani during Padyatra On April 4, Bageshwar Baba joined Anant on his spiritual journey. Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Shastri was seen walking with Reliance Industries Limited Director's convey. Acharya Dhirendra, widely known as Bageshwar Baba, was in the stretch bare feet.

“See, it's my own spiritual journey. I started this by taking the name of God and will end it by taking his name. I want to thank the Lord Dwarkadheesh. I am grateful for the people who joined me on my spiritual journey. I am joined by my wife and mother, who will reach soon,” Anant said, while expressing his gratitude to Dwarkadish.

He added, “When I told my father (Mukesh Ambani) that I wanted to do the walk, he gave me a lot of power, and I want to express my gratitude to him.”

Why is Anant Ambani’s padayatra considered a remarkable feat? Anant's padyatra is considered a remarkable feat because the strenuous journey was undertaken to surmount the debility caused by Cushing’s Syndrome--a rare hormonal disorder—and morbid obesity, as well as asthma and severe lung disease.

PM Narendra Modi recently inaugurated Vantara animal refuge which Anant founded.