'I outearn AirAsia CEO who once fired me,' says YouTuber Gaurav Taneja

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known for his 'Flying Beast' channel, disclosed that his monthly income surpasses that of the CEO of AirAsia, the same airline that had previously terminated his employment.

Gaurav Taneja lost his job at AirAsia because he publicly exposed the airline for disregarding safety regulations. He tweeted, “I was terminated from AirAsia for raising safety issues! Now, the same issues are raised by DGCA to Air Asia."

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaurav Taneja transitioned into a full-time YouTuber. He has now amassed a substantial following of 8.6 million subscribers on YouTube and maintains a significant presence on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with millions of followers.

In addition to his primary channel, 'Flying Beast,' Taneja also manages two other YouTube channels, namely 'FitMuscle TV' and 'Rasbhari ke Papa.'

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Gaurav Taneja disclosed that his monthly earnings exceed those of the CEO of AirAsia, the very same individual who had terminated his employment in the past.

This comes at a time when AirAsia's CEO, Tony Fernandes deleted his LinkedIn post. The post featured a picture of Fernandes sitting shirtless in front of a virtual meeting setup, complete with a camera console, while a masseuse continued to provide massage services. The caption read, “Was a stressful week and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I Can have a massage and do a management meeting."

Earlier in July, Taneja was arrested yesterday under Section 188 after his followers gathered in huge numbers at a metro station in Noida to celebrate his birthday upon his request.

A Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

