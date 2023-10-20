'I outearn AirAsia CEO who once fired me,' says YouTuber Gaurav Taneja
Gaurav Taneja, who was dismissed from his position at AirAsia after publicly exposing the airline's safety regulation violations, has now unveiled that his earnings surpass those of the AirAsia CEO.
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known for his 'Flying Beast' channel, disclosed that his monthly income surpasses that of the CEO of AirAsia, the same airline that had previously terminated his employment.
