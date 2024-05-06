Active Stocks
Business News/ News / India/  'I pray, but...': Bengal Governor Ananda Bose says saving Mamata Banerjee 'difficult for God' amid molestation probe
'I pray, but...': Bengal Governor Ananda Bose says saving Mamata Banerjee 'difficult for God' amid molestation probe

West Bengal Governor accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of dirty politics amid sexual harassment allegations, says 'even God' would find it difficult to save her.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of practicing ‘dirty politics’ on Monday amid allegations of sexual harassment. The top official said the CM had "dragged" him into politics amid the Lok Sabha elections and insisted that ‘even God’ would find it difficult to ‘save’ the TMC supremo. The TMC government is currently in a standoff with Bose over molestation charges levelled against him. 

“I have said a lot of good words about the individual Mamata Banerjee, I stick to that. Mamata Banerjee’s politics is dirty. I pray to God to save her but that is a difficult responsibility, even for God. I will never accept this ‘Didigiri’ on the distinguished office of the Governor," he said.

Published: 06 May 2024, 10:05 PM IST
