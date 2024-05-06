'I pray, but...': Bengal Governor Ananda Bose says saving Mamata Banerjee 'difficult for God' amid molestation probe
West Bengal Governor accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of dirty politics amid sexual harassment allegations, says 'even God' would find it difficult to save her.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of practicing ‘dirty politics’ on Monday amid allegations of sexual harassment. The top official said the CM had "dragged" him into politics amid the Lok Sabha elections and insisted that ‘even God’ would find it difficult to ‘save’ the TMC supremo. The TMC government is currently in a standoff with Bose over molestation charges levelled against him.