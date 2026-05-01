‘I pray for the continued development’: PM Modi greets people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on their statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the occasion of their statehood day and said both these states have made lasting contributions to India's growth.

In separate messages, Modi prayed for the continuous growth of both states.

"Warm greetings to the people of Gujarat on the special occasion of Gujarat Day. This day is a celebration of the rich history, vibrant culture and remarkable spirit of Gujarat. The state has made an outstanding contribution to India's progress," he said on X.

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The prime minister said the dynamic and enterprising nature of the people is noteworthy.

"May Gujarat continue scaling new heights of progress in the coming times," he said.

In his message to the people of Maharashtra, Modi said the state has a long history of social awakening, cultural richness and leadership across sectors.

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"From literature, theatre, music and cinema to industry, education, science and public service, the state has made a lasting contribution to India's growth. Praying for the continuous development of Maharashtra and the well-being of its great people," he said.

Warm greetings to the people of Gujarat on the special occasion of Gujarat Day.

May 1 is celebrated as Gujarat Day and Maharashtra Day to mark the formation of the two states in 1960.

On this day, the old Bombay state was divided into two separate states based mainly on language.