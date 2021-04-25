OPEN APP
New Delhi: On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his life gives us the message of peace and restraint.

"At a time we all countrymen are fighting the corona crisis unitedly, I pray to Lord Mahavir on his birth anniversary that he keeps everyone healthy and bless our efforts with success," Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind too greeted the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and urged people to follow his teachings and pledge to defeat COVID-19 through collective discipline.

"Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen, especially the Jain community, on Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavira showed humanity a new path through the ideals of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma' and 'Jiyo aur Jeene Do.' Let us all follow his teachings and pledge to defeat COVID-19 on the basis of collective discipline," the President said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too extended his greetings on the occasion.

"Best wishes on Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavir Ji, the eternal symbol of renunciation, austerity, truth and non-violence, paved the way for the welfare of the entire human race with his education full of karma primacy. His life and his thoughts will always guide us," Shah tweeted.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended their wishes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

Mahavir was believed to have been born in the sixth century BC and was the last of the 24 'tirthankaras' of Jainism.

