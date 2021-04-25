'I pray to Lord Mahavir that he keeps everyone healthy': PM Modi

"Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen, especially the Jain community, on Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavira showed humanity a new path through the ideals of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma' and 'Jiyo aur Jeene Do.' Let us all follow his teachings and pledge to defeat COVID-19 on the basis of collective discipline," the President said in a tweet.

