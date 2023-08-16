‘I salute this family…’: Anand Mahindra shares video of newly inducted Indian Army jawan1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Anand Mahindra lauds Indian Army, shares viral video of soldier returning home.
Anand Mahindra ‘saluted’ the Indian Army on Wednesday, sharing a now viral video of a young soldier returning home for the first time. The undated clip is believed to be from Punjab and shows an uniformed official being welcomed back by family and friends. The heartwarming video began making the rounds earlier this week on Independence Day.
The clip was shared on Twitter by Major (retd) Pawan Kumar on August 15. It has has since garnered thousands of views, likes and retweets.
“See the pride in the villagers, relatives and in this young son of the soil in having become a soldier of the Indian Army. Naam, Namak, Nishaan: for which he will fight to the last is so evident Can a nation ever fail if we have motivated soldiers like this to defend us?" he wrote in the caption.
India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, with people from across the world extending greetings.
“At the heart of Independence lies the spirit of togetherness and solidarity. We understand and feel and share those emotions best in our communities…all grand emotions start and grow from there…" the Mahindra Group Chairman had tweeted a day earlier.