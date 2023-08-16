Anand Mahindra ‘saluted’ the Indian Army on Wednesday, sharing a now viral video of a young soldier returning home for the first time. The undated clip is believed to be from Punjab and shows an uniformed official being welcomed back by family and friends. The heartwarming video began making the rounds earlier this week on Independence Day.

“If you want to understand the emotional connect between Indians and our Jawans who protect us, look no further than this video…. I salute this family…" Mahindra tweeted. Reports suggest that the jawan seen in the video was returning to his village for the first time after joining the Army. He can be seen receiving a red carpet welcome upon descending from a car - marching down the makeshift aisle with a broad grin before saluting his family and kneeling at their feet.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Major (retd) Pawan Kumar on August 15. It has has since garnered thousands of views, likes and retweets.

“See the pride in the villagers, relatives and in this young son of the soil in having become a soldier of the Indian Army. Naam, Namak, Nishaan: for which he will fight to the last is so evident Can a nation ever fail if we have motivated soldiers like this to defend us?" he wrote in the caption.

India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, with people from across the world extending greetings.

“At the heart of Independence lies the spirit of togetherness and solidarity. We understand and feel and share those emotions best in our communities…all grand emotions start and grow from there…" the Mahindra Group Chairman had tweeted a day earlier.