‘I saw golden tiger. My experience was…’: Sachin Tendulkar visits Assam, Meghalaya along with Anjali, Sara | Watch

Known as ‘God of Cricket’ or ‘Master Blaster’, Sachin Tendulkar, along with wife Anjali and daughter Sara visited Assam and Meghalaya as part of their vacation. Tendulkar took a jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and came across a little fan whom he shook hands with.

"I saw a golden tiger... it was a great experience. A rhino also crossed infront of us. Our experience was very good," PTI quoted him as saying. According to reports, in morning, he visited western Bagori range; in afternoon, he went to Central Kohora. They discovered a tiger walking through the jungle and big cat sitting in a forest.

He visited the watch tower near the Dunga camp in western range, and conversed with the frontline forest staff, comprising the women known as the ‘Van Durgas’, whereas in the central range, he went to an anti-poaching camp.

He seems to have clicked pictures with police personnel.

Tendulkar is a ‘legend amidst wild’ Assam Environment minister Chandra Mohan Patowary called him a “legend amidst the wild”. We are deeply thankful to Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt for visiting Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve with his family. His presence inspires generations & from uplifting the spirits of our forest frontline heroes — his visit was truly magical and unforgettable! Truly a memorable day for @kaziranga_ !” he posted on X.

Facts about Sachin Tendulkar Tendulkar has the records for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), besides achieving 100 international centuries. Fans, worldwide, loved him play from 1989 to 2013. He was the first cricketer to hit a double century in ODIs and have a record 200 Test matches. In ODIs, he scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, comprising 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he hit 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

He made World Cup debut in 1992 and was part of 2011 WC-winning squad. Tendulkar played from the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), helping them attain the title in 2013.