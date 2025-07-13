‘I started laughing…’: Rajya Sabha nominee Ujjwal Nikam recalls when PM Modi asked him 'Mai Marathi bolun ya Hindi'

Rajya Sabha nominee Ujjwal Nikam recalled his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ahead of the Ministry of Home's notification about Rajya Sabha nominations.

Advertisement

He told news agency ANI that he had received a phone call from PM Narendra Modi, who asked him if he should talk in Hindi or in Marathi.

"He spoke in Marathi firstly, then he said, "mai marathi bolun ki Hindi bolun? [Should I speak to you in Hindi or Marathi?] I started laughing over the tone in which he said this," Nikam said.

"He then spoke to me in Marathi and told me that the President wants to give me responsibility, after which he informed me about the President's decision," the new Rajya Sabha nominee said.

Advertisement

"I immediately said yes...," he added.

He further thanked the President, the Prime Minister and the party leadership.

"I assure that I will discharge my duties as a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing the President of India, truly and honestly...," Nikam said, adding that, “Its a proud moment for me.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the contributions of former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master and historian Meenakshi Jain after they were nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

In a notification issued late Saturday night , the Union Home Ministry said the President has nominated the four to the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement